Loggers starting on mound for AL and NL, surreal to La Crosse GM

Former Loggers Chris Sale and Max Scherzer started for the AL and NL in the 2017 all-star game.

Heading into the MLB all-star game, Chris Goodell was beyond excited.

Two of the La Crosse Loggers former players weren't just all-stars, Max Scherzer and Chris Sale were each named the starting pitchers for their respective leagues.

"Looking back, 15 years ago when we started this thing," Goodell said, "did we ever think something like this would come to be? We didn't.

"I think it's beyond even our wildest dreams. (Seeing our guys at) the pinnacle of the game is pretty special."

Scherzer (above, left) of the Washington Nationals played for the Loggers in 2004. Sale (above right, pitching) of the Boston Red Sox was in La Crosse in 2008.

The two alluded to that fact in a press conference Monday, (Go to 14:40 or -13:31 on video below) or watch the abbreviated clip here) and then impressed on the mound Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old Sale struck out two in two innings, giving up three hits but no runs or walks. The 32-year-old Scherzer struck out two in his only inning of work.

Chris Sale sails through the best the NL has to offer in the bottom half of the 1st.

The game, of course, was decided much later, when Seattle's Robinson Cano's home run in the 10th inning sealed it for the AL.

Their appearances on baseball's biggest stage only help what's already a very popular team in the Loggers.

"When you start talking to players around the country and you say Max Scherzer was here in 2004 and Chris Sale was here in 2008, that hits home in a hurry," Goodell said. "It shows we can bring them in here, help them further their careers and move on."

Scherzer went 2-1 with a 1.91 ERA for the Loggers with 50 strikeouts in 33 innings. Sale was 2-3 in 17 appearances, striking out 74 in 53 innings his year with La Crosse.

"About 1 percent of all players in the world that play the game, actually make it to the big leagues," Goodell said. "That's how hard it is, let alone become an all-star.

"When you're talking Max and Chris, you could make the argument that they're two of the best pitchers in the entire world."

